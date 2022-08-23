Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker stock opened at $212.35 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

