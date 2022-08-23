Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,971 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,520,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.22. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

