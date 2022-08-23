VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

