VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

