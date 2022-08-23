VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Director Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) Director Jerry B. Gin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTGN. Maxim Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.