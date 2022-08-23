Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €230.00 ($234.69) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.99% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

VOW3 opened at €139.40 ($142.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12-month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €138.91 and a 200-day moving average of €151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.