VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. VOXX International Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $2,344,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

