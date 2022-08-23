Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.4 %

WY opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

