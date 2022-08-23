XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Insider Purchases $21,480.00 in Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) insider John Yogi Spence bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,428.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE XFLT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 192,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

