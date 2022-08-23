Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.30.

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. Xylem has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

