ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.