10,805 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,324 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $816,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,435 shares of company stock worth $2,337,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

