10,911 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in APA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

