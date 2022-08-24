1,156 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 70.2% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

UNFI stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

