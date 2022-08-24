15,360 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Avient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management increased its stake in Avient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Avient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

AVNT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

