15,644 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Announces Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Further Reading

