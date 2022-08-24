1,734 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Ruth's Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

