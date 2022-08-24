19,230 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.9 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

