2,478 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 2.8 %

ARR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.