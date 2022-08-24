2,478 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARR opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.53%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

