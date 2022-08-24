34,441 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,890,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,860,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,664,000 after acquiring an additional 285,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

