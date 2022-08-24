3,648 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

