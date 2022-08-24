40,000 Shares in VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:DAM) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:DAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 53.33% of VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DAM opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

