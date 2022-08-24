45,765 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $184.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,439.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

