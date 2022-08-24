5,188 Shares in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares in the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 139.7% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 582,881 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $1,144,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

NYSE ASAI opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.