614 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,260,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 40.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,553,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 60,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,507,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $821.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $723.68 and a 200-day moving average of $702.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

