6,551 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

