69,707 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

