73,965 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ResMed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ResMed by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,497,000 after purchasing an additional 192,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $293,743,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $224.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

