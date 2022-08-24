7,611 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in News by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337,790 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of News by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after acquiring an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

