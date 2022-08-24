9,021 Shares in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Startek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Startek during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Startek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Startek Stock Down 2.7 %

About Startek

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Startek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.