A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

