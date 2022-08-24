Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.