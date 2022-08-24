Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Separately, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

