Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.11.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.