Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Orange by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

