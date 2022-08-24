Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $192.36 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

