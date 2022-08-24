Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 102,980 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Synopsys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $38,143,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.