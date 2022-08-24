Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,166 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Sabre Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

