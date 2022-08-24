Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 34,639 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of ARW opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

