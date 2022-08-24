Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,488 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Westlake by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Westlake by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Westlake by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westlake Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.33. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.