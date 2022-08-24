Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,375 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 96,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

