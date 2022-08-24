Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 65,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.