Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

