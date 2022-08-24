Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

Livent Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of LTHM opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

