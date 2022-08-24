Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,903 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

