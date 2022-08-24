Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,281 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 223,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

