Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 72,981 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

