Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $463.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

