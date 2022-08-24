Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.