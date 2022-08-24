Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $13,756,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Valvoline by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.